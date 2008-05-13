Too Perfect To Make Up

So, as Carl Hulse reports in the New York Times's Caucus blog, the GOP has a new marketing slogan:

In a memo to be sent to Republican members today, the leadership hints at a new slogan building on the change message that has already been shown to have political resonance with a public unhappy with the nation’s direction. It looks like Republicans will counter the Democratic push for change from the years of the Bush administration with their own pledge to deliver, drum roll please, “the change you deserve.”

Unfortunately, as Jason Linkins at the Huffington Post notes, "the change you deserve" is already the slogan for the antidepressant Effexor XR. Personally, if I were going to pilfer a pharmaceutical motto to market the GOP, I'd probably go with "Safe for pets, murder on worms." But that's just me.

--Christopher Orr

