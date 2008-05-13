How bad was Speed Racer? Pretty bad, as I noted in my review last week. But even I didn't anticipate that the $160 million movie would make a mere $20.2 million at the box office, far less than half of Iron Man's second-week take. Or that that $20.2 million would in fact be a fib peddled by Warner Brothers to conceal that the film was actually in third place, behind What Happen In Vegas..., with just $18.5 million.

Sounds like it might be time for star Emile Hirsch to fire his agent. Oh, wait. He already has.

--Christopher Orr

