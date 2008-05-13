Menu
Magazine

Mendacious, Duplicitous, Gross, And Comically Refutable

By

Add to Pocket

Jeffrey Goldberg conducts an interview about Israel with Barack Obama. House Minority Leader John Boehner willfully misrepresents it. Goldberg responds:

Mr. Boehner, I'm sure, is a terribly busy man, with many burdensome responsibilities, so I have to assume that he simply didn't have time to read the entire Obama interview, or even the entire paragraph, or even a single clause. If he had, of course, he would have seen that Obama was clearly calling the Middle East conflict, and not Israel, a sore. Why, there's no one who would disagree that the Middle East conflict is a "sore," is there?

I have no doubt that Mr. Boehner will issue a correction to his press release in which he states the obvious, which is that Obama expressed -- in twelve different ways -- his support for Israel to me.

If he doesn't, however, I would, sadly, have to agree with my colleague, the less-forgiving Andrew Sullivan, who called Boehner's statement a "flat-out lie." In fact, I would add to Andrew's post, by calling Boehner's statement mendacious, duplicitous, gross, and comically refutable.

 --Christopher Orr

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy