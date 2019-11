Judging by the soundbite MSNBC is playing, Hillary isn't the least embarassed to affect a southern drawl down in West Virginia. It's about as blatant as I've ever heard her...

(On the other hand, whenever I make fun of politicians for chameleonic accents, I think of the way I unconsciously start saying "y'all" within about 36 hours of arriving at some southern destination myself....)



--Michael Crowley