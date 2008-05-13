Another Argument Against The Unity Ticket

One of my concerns about a potential Hillary-Obama unity ticket is that HIllary would not only not help Obama attract working-class whites, she'd actually worsen his problems with that group.

My logic starts with the fact that working-class whites who vote in Democratic primaries are often very different from the working-class whites who don't. In particular, Hillary may be as disliked by the latter as she is beloved by the former. (Matt Yglesias made a similar point last month, though I can't find the link to his item.)

Now, there is clearly a subset of working-class whites who aren't high on Obama either. (Race may be a factor, as my colleague John Judis writes this week.) The problem is that the working-class whites who don't like Obama may be different from the ones who don't like Hillary, in which case you risk alienating two groups of working-class whites by putting her on the ticket.

I mention this now because there seems to be some support for it in the latest Washington Post-ABC poll. According to the WaPo write-up, Clinton and Obama do more or less equally well among working-class whites in a matchup with John McCain: "Against Obama, McCain is ahead among whites without college degrees by 52 percent to 40 percent, not that different from McCain's advantage over Clinton in this new poll."