... but the most remarkable thing is that, as I type, the Democratic win in Mississippi is the biggest breaking news story on my CNN page, even above Hillary's win in West Virginia. Shows what a supreme p.r. bummer this is going to be for the GOP. I think you'll see NRCC money dry up further and an every-Republican-for-himself mentality take hold in the House: Who wants to give dollars to an organization that appears to spend it all losing its own safe seats?

--Eve Fairbanks