Edwards Endorses

He's for Obama. Two pretty obvious points: First, Edwards probably would have made a bigger splash had he taken a real risk and endorsed back when the race still hang in the balance.

But , second: Thanks to the fluke of the primary calendar, Edwards has an extra symbolic importance right now. Sure, Obama already has things virtually locked up. But the lingering problem he has right now is weakness with white working class voters--a demographic that favored Edwards back before Hillary reinvented herself as a Pittsburgh steel worker. In that sense, Edwards is a nice balm for the sores left by last night's West Virginia vote.



--Michael Crowley