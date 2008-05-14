Dept Of Friends Like These

Obama's other major endorsement today comes from the pro-choice womens' group NARAL. It's a major symbolic blow to Hillary. Later in the day, EMILY's List president Ellen Malcolm fired back:

"I think it is tremendously disrespectful to Sen. Clinton - who held up the nomination of a FDA commissioner in order to force approval of Plan B and who spoke so eloquently during the Supreme Court nomination about the importance of protecting Roe vs. Wade - to not give her the courtesy to finish the final three weeks of the primary process. It certainly must be disconcerting for elected leaders who stand up for reproductive rights and expect the choice community will stand with them."

I'm sure Hillary appreciates the support. But as an Obama partisan points out, the message seems more about etiquette and respect than anything else. Malcolm's choise of words--"disrespectful," "the courtesy to finish the final three weeks"--doesn't exactly suggest a conviction that Clinton can or will win.

--Michael Crowley