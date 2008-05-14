A Plague Of Cannibals

Ever wondered what caused locusts to swarm? Me neither. But it turns out the answer is kind of neat, anyway:

Since ancient times, locust plagues have been viewed as one of the most spectacular events in nature. In seemingly spontaneous fashion, as many as 10 billion critters can suddenly swarm the air and carpet the ground, blazing destructive paths that bring starvation and economic ruin.

What makes them do it?

A team of scientists led by Iain Couzin of Princeton University and including colleagues at the University of Oxford and the University of Sydney believes it may finally have an answer to this enduring mystery.

"Cannibalism," said Couzin, an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton.