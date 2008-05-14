John Edwards In Retrospect

John Edwards is endorsing Obama this evening. Although he's been out of sight these past four months--save periodic cloak-and-dagger meetings with both candidates--in many ways, it's as if he never left.

As Jonathan Cohn explained in January, Edwards succeeded to a remarkable degree at making the Democrats' agenda his own. He pushed every candidate in the direction of universal health insurance, something Democratic presidential candidates hadn't endorsed since the 1990s, and he put poverty back on the table in a way that--especially now, with the race so focused on economics and the working class--has proved indispensable. Anyways, check out Cohn's post.

--Barron YoungSmith