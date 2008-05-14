Hillary's New York Senate Bid Opened The Path For Obama's Presidential Run

What do I mean? Actually, it is Hendrik Hertzberg's cut-through-the-haze

insight in the New Yorker as to how Barack Obama came to run for the

presidency and sidetrack her unquenchable ambitions. Rick suggests that

the Clinton couple's upwardly mobile ambitions predisposed them to New York

(for example: "Bill's not really a Second City kind of guy"), her political

next-step, rather than to Hillary's home state, Illinois. Anyway, this

opened Illinois to the aspirations of the young state senator, and the rest

is history.



In his characteristic crystalline prose, Rick reprises the self-made

disasters of her campaign. Each of them is as quick as a stab in the

heart, although my guess is that Bill and Hillary see all of these through

self-righteous eyes. Maybe even her ugly assertion that "working,

hardworking Americans, white Americans" were more for her than for Obama. It is true, after all, isn't it? But it is true in ways that

should make us ashamed.



Hertzberg allows a little bit of mush to muddle his prose when he "proves"

that her record "is the very opposite of racist." But, then, racism would

have never in any of her previous ventures given Hillary a one-up over

anybody. But she was looking on towards West Virginia, and a bit of

stereotyping there would never hurt her.



Rick sees the end of her, as in an elegant and yet truthful encomium.



