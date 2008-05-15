Apocalypse Soon

Ben Smith reports that one of John McCain's prominent endorsers, whose views on the Middle East McCain has praised, has called for the elimination of the State of Israel, with the Jewish state to the covered in a "sea of human blood."

(Note: the above description is 100% accurate, but you might draw a misleading impression of it unless you click through to the link. My point is, if Republicans can simply repeat the outright lie that Barack Obama called Israel a "constant sore," why can't Obama make the utterly truthful yet context-lacking point I made above?)

--Jonathan Chait