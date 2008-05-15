Where Will The Greening Stop? Not In Your Underclothes

On top of semi-annoying green paint and green spa treatment articles in the Times today (let's get this straight—I don't mind people buying green products, in fact I think it's great; but there's something inside me that can't help wincing at brand-environmentalism becoming a fad for smug yuppie liberals), now there's this: a solar-powered bra (from Japan, of course):

Being eco-friendly is now fashionable in Japan, and the "Solar Energy Bra" follows the company's other green-themed undergarments that include a bra that turns into a reusable shopping bag and one that featured metal chopsticks to promote the use of reusable chopsticks.

"It is very comfortable and I can really feel involved in eco-friendly efforts as well," model Yuko Ishida said.

--Britt Peterson