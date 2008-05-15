Contest: Rebrand The House Gop

There's all kinds of brand anxiety over in the House GOP right now -- In his outraged memo to the party yesterday, GOP Rep. Tom Davis wrote that "Members instinctively understand that the Republican brand is in the trash can. I’ve often observed that if we were a dog food, they would take us off the shelf."

So, here's a contest for commenters: What existing advertising slogan should the angry, dazed, floundering House Republicans be using to describe their situation or brand themselves? You can do better than Effexor's "The Change You Deserve." My first thought uses an old Alka-Seltzer line: "The Bush Policies: I Can't Believe I Ate the Whole Thing."

--Eve Fairbanks

