President Bush's thinly-veiled shot at Barack Obama was, in the words of Obama's spokesman, "an unprecedented political attack on foreign soil." Jamie objects, "Bush has every right to criticize" his political opponents. I think Jamie's missing the point of the last three words -- "on foreign soil." Obviously, it's not unprecedented for a president to criticize his political opponents. What's unprecedented is for a president to do so before the legislature of a foreign country.

--Jonathan Chait