Why I Don't Watch 'hardball' Anymore

Via TPM, some painfully hilarious historical illiteracy from a right-wing talk show host:

Seriously, though, it's not like this reflects very well on Chris Matthews, either. Why is he inviting such an obnoxious moron onto his show? There are plenty of people who could represent the conservative position here with some intelligence and class. Why not try to schedule them? Matthews clearly has some coherent views about diplomacy--it would be far more useful to have a debate with someone capable of responding cogently. It's certainly fun to watch this guy twist in the wind, but in the end it doesn't enlighten or enrich the public discourse at all.

--Josh Patashnik