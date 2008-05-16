Mccain And Gay Marriage

I'll be interested to see how much hay McCain makes out of yesterday's ruling in California. It's worth keeping in mind that during the 2004 marriage debate in Congress, McCain, who opposed the Federal Marriage Amendment mainly on federalist grounds, also seemed to ridicule the notion that gay marriage would destroy civilization as we know it without some federal action:

But he said the decision in Massachusetts to legalize same-sex marriages does "not represent a death knell to marriage."... "We will have to wait a little longer to see if Armageddon has arrived."

I detect a bit of sarcasm there.

P.S. McCain did however support an Arizona marriage ban initiative in 2005.

--Michael Crowley