Obama's Counterpunch

The Obama campaign is promising a strong comeback against yesterday's twin-barreled Bush-McCain attacks on foreign policy. I'm quite curious to see what they come up with. I thought Obama was caught a little flat-footed yesterday, and in general it feels like McCain and the GOP--despite the whole 100 years in Iraq thing--have done a more effective job of coming out of the gate strong and defining the race. (Then again, the GOP doesn't have an unsettled primary fight distracting it.) But while Obama isn't always lightning-quick to address political crises, his team has shown a very skilled touch at reframing debates or changing the subject to friendlier terrain. So let's see what they come up with today.

Update: Obama responds. Reaction soonish.

--Michael Crowley