Department Of Short Memories

Reading this piece about the Edwards endorsement of Obama, a cold shiver went down my spine. As scary as a Deval Patrick appointment as AG would be (I've long thought he would be Obama's likely choice), the suggestion that John Edwards would be even considered for Attorney General is horrifying. I really can't think of any mainstream political figure more inappropriate for that job than Edwards.
I'm assuming this means Jonah does not consider Alberto Gonzales to be "mainstream"...
--Josh Patashnik