Jeffrey Goldberg agrees that Obama's mention of Philip Roth was the most interesting nugget from their recent conversation. Goldberg has decided to hold a contest in honor of Obama's most important Jewish literary influence:

In a couple of pithy sentences, tell us what the first 100 days of a Roth-influenced Obama presidency would look like. I'll post the best responses. First prize is a piece of liver.

He's already got a couple strong candidates. There's an e-mail address on his blog if you'd like to send him an entry.

--Noam Scheiber