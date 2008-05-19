David Link On The Gay Marriage Ruling

Many are celebrating last week's decision by the California Supreme Court to legalize gay marriage in the state; others are bracing for a referendum battle; and some, cooped up in campaign offices, are trying to figure out how best to play it. So, in an effort to see the ruling from as many perspectives as possible, we've enlisted a few friends of the magazine to offer their thoughts. Here's David Link, a writer and attorney who has been working on gay rights in California since 1984.

The California Supreme Court decision in the marriage cases will be used for wildly different purposes in the days to come--but that will be a testament only to the advanced art of political caricature, and shouldn't reflect on the merits of the opinion. Don't rely on the rhetoric. Read it for yourself.

As far as I'm concerned, Chief Justice Ron George, a Republican, has written a fine opinion, and does the best job yet of any heterosexual judge who's found him or herself in the unenviable position of having to explain why lesbians and gay men are right when they say they see a disconnect between the constitutional provisions guaranteeing them equal protection of the law and the marriage statutes that don't look like they live up to that promise.

But in California, the gears of the Initiative Industrial Complex (in Peter Schrag's fine phrase) are already grinding, with a proposal to amend California's constitution awaiting signature verification, and widely expected to qualify for the November ballot. The initiative, offered up by a nebulous group whose only public presence is a website--ProtectMarriage.com--would put into the state constitution the same words the voters approved eight years ago in Proposition 22: "Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California." Prop. 22 was a statutory initiative, and under California law is treated like any statute passed by the legislature, which means it is subject to review under the broad protections in the state constitution. The Court overturned both Prop. 22 and the legislature's own definition of "marriage" in the ruling, because both exclude same-sex couples explicitly, and thus violate the equal protection rights of lesbians and gay men. Putting the Prop. 22 language into the Constitution would, in theory, insulate it from constitutional review because it would, itself, become a constitutional precept.