Will Obama Have To Junk The Dictator-meetings Idea?

By the way, if the Democratic Party is going to start uniting around Obama as it began to do late last week during the spat with McCain and Bush, the Obama camp might want to make sure that everyone’s working off the same talking points. Here’s Joe Biden -- a potential Obama veep pick -- talking yesterday on ABC about Obama’s position on meeting with unsavory world leaders: “This is a fellow who I think shorthanded an answer that in fact was the wrong answer, in my view, saying I would within my first year, it implied he'd personally sit down with anybody who wanted to sit down with him. That's not what he meant. That's not what he has said since then for the last year or thereabout. And so I think he's fully capable of understanding of what's going." The “wrong answer”? RNC jumped all over that Biden comment. There are a lot of folks in the Dem Party (including the Clinton campaign) who believe Obama made policy based on a debate gaffe, because Obama's campaign at the time didn't want to concede they made a mistake on such a crucial question.

My sense is that Obama surprised his own staff when he said he'd meet with dictators during that debate, though they basically defend the idea now. Since then, he's become a little vaguer--he tends to stress negotiations with adversaries rather than face-to-face meetings with the likes of Chavez and Ahmadinejad--but obviously the McCain campaign isn't going to let him elide the issue. The question is, will he have to walk back the meeting idea and admit he overstated his point? Or will he stick to his guns? Both options could give McCain a valuable talking point.

Update: Ben Smith has the latest back and forth between Obama and McCain on this. In Oregon last night, Obama didn't quite say he'd meet with Chavez and Ahmadinejad, but he did talk about negotiating with our adversaries, and he prefaced his comments by invoking Kennedy-Khrushchev, Nixon-Mao, etc. Then, this morning, McCain hit him for being naive about what a summit with Ahmadinejad would mean.

