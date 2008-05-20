Live From The Holy Land

I am in Israel and I'm sorry that I haven't posted during the last few days. But my old Toshiba laptop has collapsed and I bought myself a MacBook Air whose exquisite intricacies I am still trying to master. Here goes:

There are several reasons for my trip now and at least one reason for my not coming to the 60th anniversary festivities at which George Bush was the most notable guest and which was also attended by Henry Kissinger, hundreds of weighty intellectuals, 9 Nobel Laureates, several TNR folk and more than a smattering of celebs. So Barbra Streisand's decision not to come seemed so self-absorbed as to be comic. By the way, Nadine Gordimer finally did come, as I reported she would. Apparently, interviewed by Amos Oz, she made a fool of herself not quite knowing the difference between Fatah and Hamas.

Still, I was not invited. This I attribute to Shimon Peres whose ire I had raised on many occasions and frankly this is because I think him the dreamiest leader of Israel, what with his "balance not bullets" paradigm of speaking and of giving hope.

Of course I've said this and written this. In Israel most of the people are grateful for the fact that he is no longer in real politics and that he has been sidetracked to the symbolic post of president of the state in which, pray God, he will not molest women as his predecessor did.