Worst Campaign Ad Of The Year

... so far, at least, courtesy of Missouri GOP Representative Sam Graves's campaign against his challenger Kay Barnes.

I thought after the recent disaster in Mississippi, Republicans weren't supposed to be relying on the "San Francisco liberal"-style attack that proved so ineffective in that special election. But this bizarre ad -- the three multiethnic dancers are the crowning glory -- is that very attack, only as interpreted by what would seem to be a GOP campaign strategist in the grips of a terrifying mushroom trip: