Darwin's Evolution Of Spaces



Second, and more importantly: What are we doing to meet this demand? Environmentally, it ain’t pretty. George Packer’s phenomenal reporting from Lagos in 2006 proved an ode to the modern megacity—those centers (New York, Cairo, Sao Paolo, Tokyo, Kinshasa and Mumbai, among others) whose populations are well over 10 million and mounting daily. In the must-read piece, Packer marks the extreme disarray of public infrastructure, and laments the ways in which people are forced to reckon with badly planned, often half-finished structures and byways that are, in Lagos at least, effectively lost to reform.



Rather than responding as poorly as such failed city-states, lovers of civilization must make a push to accommodate the changing—and naturally more energy efficient—ways in which people choose to live. Krugman drifts into narrow platitudes at the end of his column (“Americans will face increasingly strong incentives to start living like Europeans — maybe not today, and maybe not tomorrow, but soon, and for the rest of our lives”). Matt Yglesias head-fakes in the proper direction in his response to Krugman, by noting “one piece of very low-hanging fruit is to promote denser development near our existing [rail] stations.”

But this is halfway stuff. Ideally, you’d want an urban infrastructure that reduced everyone’s work/play/life “commutes” to 20-minute walks, bikes and buses—if not shorter. This isn’t unheard of; in the South Bronx in the 1960s, for example, many residents walked to work in factories by the river, and now-vanished local grocery was prevalent. To reclaim this history at scale, we’d have to rezone and rebuild existing cities to offer more low-carbon lifestyle options—but also develop entirely new, densely urban areas. This means growing the “second cities” of the planet—the Auroras, Sacramentos, and Omahas; the Krakows, Rotterdams and Mombasas—in ways that will allow us to live more densely than today, but more sustainably than in, say Lagos. This decentralization is happening naturally (see the incredible recent growth of all the named cities) but could also use some concerted pioneering from public and private developers.



In another interesting piece yesterday, Michael Malone reported that in 1893, period historians believed “so much of the nation had been settled that there was no longer an identifiable western migration. The very notion of a 'frontier' was obsolete.” It would be nice to prove that wrong all over again.



