Impeachment, Part Ii

Campaigning in Florida today, Hillary lamented that voters there were "punished" when the DNC stripped the state's delegates. She also added: "I say that not counting Florida and Michigan is changing a central governing rule of this country."

This is one of the clearest data points yet for my argument that the Clintons believe they're being impeached all over again. Bill and Hillary felt impeachment was nothing less than an illegal coup attempt. Now Hillary seems to be arguing more directly than ever that democracy has been subverted to take the nomination from her.

--Michael Crowley