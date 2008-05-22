The Gawker Files

I'll try and muster the will to write more later about Emily Gould's New York Times Magazine cover story (!) on her life before, during, and after working for Gawker, but suffice it to say that not since Russell Crowe went on 'The Late Show to "apologize" for his phone-throwing incident, has a public apology for past behavior seemed so insincere (not to mention solipsistic).

As a side note, always beware of people setting out on "new beginnings" not because of a realization that they have caused other people pain, but rather because they themselves started to feel inconvenienced.



--Isaac Chotiner