Virginia For Obama?

A smart reader sends this striking SurveyUSA poll which shows Obama up by seven points in Virginia*. The more I think about it, the more Jim Webb seems like the best VP pick for Obama. But, hell, if Obama doesn't even need Webb to carry VA, maybe he should go for a Strickland or a Richardson....?

* P.S. Obama fans who crow about early polls like this aren't allowed to also dismiss polls showing Hillary ahead in swing states like PA and OH! The reality of course is that it's probably too early for any polls to matter. That said, the mere fact that Virginia has the capacity to be so pro-Obama at all is surprising and perhaps an early indicator.

--Michael Crowley