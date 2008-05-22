John Hagee De-endorses

Somehow, ages ago, I got onto Pastor John Hagee's mailing list, and this just came over the wire from Hagee-ville:

Dear Eve, Ever since I endorsed John McCain for president, people seeking to attack Senator McCain have combed my records for statements they can use for political gain. They have had no qualms about grossly misrepresenting my position on issues most near and dear to my heart if it serves their political ambitions. I am tired of these baseless attacks and fear that they have become a distraction in what should be a national debate about important issues. I have therefore decided to withdraw my endorsement of Senator McCain for President effective today, and to remove myself from any active role in the 2008 campaign.

I assume the airing of Hagee's statement that God sent Hitler to get Jews to go back to Israel is the most recent "baseless attack" Hagee's talking about. Here's my question, though: What would it mean to "de-endorse"? After all, an endorsement is just publicizing the fact that you prefer that person to be President, which Hagee presumably still does, right?

It is deeply unfortunate for Joe Lieberman, though, that the good pastor waited to de-endorse until after Lieberman had already gone out on a shameless limb and defended him on TV.

--Eve Fairbanks