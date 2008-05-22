Obama's Book Club

To look at the US news media (among our many fine but flawed exports), America is in waning mode. Toppling markets; a distinct educational gap, defined in part by poor immigration policy; a foreign fire sale on real estate; sky-high energy costs; sky-high national debt; a virtually lone prosecution of two foreign wars; growing international antipathy; rising domestic malcontent and--holy hell. Why does anyone want to be president of this mess?

The Times' review, however, makes a point of distinguishing this work from the Chicken Little lit that bookended the closing years of the Cold War: "Zakaria’s is not another exercise in declinism," writes Jeffrey Josef Joffe. Firstly, any cursory glance at the seismic changes in the world economic--not to speak of political and cultural--order makes it clear we have much history to go. The economic ascent of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, fueled by the rise of petro-states like Russia, Venezuela and the UAE, and the remarkable diffusion of technological knowledge--for better or, in the case of rogue states, worse--will undoubtedly define this century. The population multiplier effect will, of course, make any actions taken China and India (and to a lesser extent, Brazil and South Africa) all the more resonant.

But second, the United States will likewise play an outsized role. Speaking recently at Politics and Prose in Washington, Zakaria made his point rather counterintuitively: In this catastrophe-laden stretch since roughly 2003, the United States has sneezed repeatedly and still the world has not fallen ill. Does this mean Americans are irrelevant? Is everyone else suddenly immune to both our charms and germs?

In fact, Zakaria is arguing, this is not an either/or proposition. The United States is very good at just about every event in the geopolitical decathlon, and in some arenas (higher education, defense) can still crack a five-minute mile. But increasingly, nations flung across the globe are discovering a penchant for the pole-vault. By adopting quintessentially American models of competition and keening toward best practices--now visible across lowering informational barriers--developing countries are following the leader into the lead.

Zakaria feels that, in a humming, multipolar world, Americans must realize that they, too can learn from others. Seems pretty basic, but there is little evidence that this dialogue is taking place (on energy, for example, we could be learning a lot). Apparently, that’s where Obama comes in. Tom Schaller makes the case that he's our next best export, noting particularly: