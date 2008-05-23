How Much Will We Learn About Mccain's Health?

By the time you read this, a select group of reporters--apparently numbering about a dozen--may be inside a conference room at a Phoenix resort hotel, going over some 400 pages of Senator John McCain's medical records.

McCain has been promising to release those records for more than a year. And, given McCain's age and history of cancer, the issue of his health is more serious than it would be for most candidates.

But rather than make all the records public, the campaign has chosen to make them available to the pool reporters for a three-hour window. According to this account in the New York Times, the reporters can take notes but not make photocopies. The campaign is also making McCain's doctors, from the Mayo Clinic, available for interviews.

This is similar to the way McCain's advisors released his medical records in 1999, when he first ran for president, although this 400-page selection is smaller than the 1,500 pages they released last time. That original bundle amounted to the full McCain medical history, including psychiatric records the Navy collected as part of a project to assess the mental health of former prisoners of war. Via Time's Swampland, here's the campaign's explanation: