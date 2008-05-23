Hillary For Veep?





There's some very strange kabuki underway right now.

There are a lot of reasons why I think it makes no sense for Obama to pick Hillary, and why I don't think it will happen. There's the fact that Obama's entire campaign was a foil against Hillary's allegedly terrible Beltway-bound judgment. There's the absurdity of the idea that the Obama camp would be willing to wake up every day braced for whatever ill-advised thing was going to come out of Bill's mouth next. There's Obama's need for someone with more unimpeachable national-security credentials.

And finally, we've been told over and over that Hillary really believes Obama can't win. So why on earth would she want to go down with him?*

