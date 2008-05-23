Did She Really Say That?

Hillary Clinton today:

"My husband did not wrap up the nomination in 1992 until he won the California primary somewhere in the middle of June, right? We all remember Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in June in California. I don't understand it," she said, dismissing calls to drop out.

An interesting argument. The first part of it been addressed before. The second part...well, that's a new one.

Incidentally, on the subject of California, the Los Angeles Times has the first poll on the ballot initiative to overturn the state Supreme Court's gay marriage decision. It finds 54 percent in favor of a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, and 35 percent opposed. Initiatives generally lose support over the course of the campaign, and I imagine that once couples start getting married, there will probably be some swing voters who won't want to undo their unions. On the other hand, whether to legalize gay marriage is an unusually salient and straightforward question for a ballot initiative, so public opinion is probably more solidified in this case than it typically is in May. I expect it to end up being very close.

Update: Another questionable piece of logic from the Clinton campaign: If you ignore the three-quarters of states that held their nominating contests before March 4, we're marginally ahead! In other news, my softball team would have totally won our game this week if not for that ten-run second inning...

