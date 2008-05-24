Madonna And Mecca

It is well known that Madonna and many other people,

both serious and slightly frivolous, wear the thin red

string representative of the arcane texts of Kabbalism

and also the popular fashion for Jewish mysticism.



But who would have thought that the symbols of

Kabbalah would arrive in Saudi Arabia and be taken up

by its youth? It is not only the red string, the

meaning of which can be fudged as a slightly

outlandish fashion statement, but the attached jewelry

with Hebrew lettering, that seems to be a revolt

against society, if even a mild one.



This is a mild enough insurrection of the mind for all

but the most rigid Wahabbi clerics, or could be,

After all, what's a red string around the wrist? Not

much. It certainly isn't recognition of Israel.



Read about it here from the irreplaceable MEMRI.

