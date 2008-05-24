Well, of course, Hillary didn't mean to suggest that Barack Obama might be assassinated before June 4. Maybe she was just meditating or trying to plant herself in some nut case assassin's head. This is so driven a brain that the country cannot trust it.

Just imagine her excuse after the mea culpa, that she was so wrought up over Ted Kennedy's illness that she couldn't help but think of brother Bobby's own death.

This is my warning to Barack Obama: Hillary as vice president would make your life miserable. She would behave like FDR's first vice president, John Nance Garner, who ran against him in the 1932 and 1940 primaries. In any case she would be trouble. Already Bill Clinton has staked her claim to be your successor.