

Maybe Hillary Clinton doesn't remember. But there were three candidates in

the 1968 race for the Democratic nomination for president. One of them was

Hubert Humphrey, the then-serving vice president and the ultimate

designee. Another was Eugene McCarthy, who the week before the California

primary won the Oregon contest quite handsomely and was still a real

contender. And, of course, there was Robert F. Kennedy, a charismatic

leader who was assassinated -- dare I remind you? -- by a Palestinian

nationalist, Sirhan Sirhan. (Just look at any of the thousands of entries

on Google for Sirhan's own explanation for the killing. RFK was, to

tell the truth, the first victim of Palestinian terrorism.)



In any case, the candidate with the most delegates, even after Bobby

narrowly won the California race, was Humphrey, and the fact is that

McCarthy was still very much a contender. But given the murky realities of

the contest, the one and only reason for Hillary to allude Kennedy's death

was to raise the specter of Obama's death. Like reminding us that her

support came from hard-working white Americans. And his from shiftless and

lazy black Americans, no doubt.



My she is disgusting.



