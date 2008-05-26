Academic Freedom, The Hebrew University And Masochism

Apologies for writing in English,



The Dept. of Political Science and the Dept. of International Relations

would like to invite you to attend a lecture by Profs. Steve Walt

(Harvard) and John Mearsheimer (Chicago) on their recent and polemic book on the

Israeli Lobby. The lecture will take place on June 12, 2008, at 1230 in

Room 2102. See attached the title and abstract of their talk.



Prof. Stephen Walt (Harvard) and Prof. John Mearsheimer (Chicago)



Is the 'Israel lobby" good for Israel?



Abstract: In recent decades U.S. Middle East policy has been strongly influenced by the political activities of the "Israel lobby," a loose coalition of groups and individuals that works openly to encourage the "special relationship" between the United States and Israel. This talk will identify the main features of this special interest group, explain how it works to shape U.S. policy, and suggest that its influence has been unintentionally harmful to Israel itself.

