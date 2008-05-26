

What a terrific piece Roger Cohen has written in the Times. It is called

"The Obama Connection" and is about the deeper generational

differences that have made Hillary and her husband reminders of a past to

which not many people want to revert. And, of course, many of the people

haven't the memories of which the Clintons want them to be reminded.



Yes, this is partly about the Internet and the immediacy of news and the

unabashed immediacy of response. But, for all the nonsense on the web, it

has emboldened the demos to act like the demos. Cohen demonstrates by

rather simple but relevant statistics what this has meant for the Obama

campaign. This is the first act of a peaceful revolution for democracy.



