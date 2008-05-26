What a terrific piece Roger Cohen has written in the Times. It is called
"The Obama Connection" and is about the deeper generational
differences that have made Hillary and her husband reminders of a past to
which not many people want to revert. And, of course, many of the people
haven't the memories of which the Clintons want them to be reminded.
Yes, this is partly about the Internet and the immediacy of news and the
unabashed immediacy of response. But, for all the nonsense on the web, it
has emboldened the demos to act like the demos. Cohen demonstrates by
rather simple but relevant statistics what this has meant for the Obama
campaign. This is the first act of a peaceful revolution for democracy.