A Family Affair

The Washington Post reports that nearly a dozen of Ron Paul's relatives are on his paid campaign staff, all to the tune of $169,063. This is something of a trend; as earlier Paul made his wife and daughter officers of Ron Paul & Associates, the entity that published those newsletters which, you may recall, Ron Paul claims he didn't write, read or even know who published them. Publicly available records show that in one year alone of publishing the newsletter (which he put out for over a decade) he earned $940,000. Nice to know that politics is generating such high returns for Dr. No and his family.

--James Kirchick