Given the state of public opinion, and the fact that one of his most recent trips to Iraq was a PR debacle, I'm not sure why McCain would be keen on returning there with Obama, but he seems supportive of Lindsey Graham's idea of a joint trip.

Perhaps McCain thinks he benefits by getting Obama into commander-in-chief settings where he, McCain, can play the wizened military leader. But the risk is that you wind up elevating Obama in the process.

--Michael Crowley