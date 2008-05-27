To The Finish...

With Churchillian resolution ("Continuous effort - not strength or intelligence - is the key to unlocking our potential!" "Never, never, never give up!"), Hillary Clinton has remained (very, very) chipper in demonstrating to the public that she doesn't intend to give up the nomination battle any time soon. But wouldn't it be nice if there were a completely arbitrary, junk science, psycho-linguistic way to prove that she's not going anywhere until the final Puerto Rican is counted? Well, lucky for you, there is. A dissection of Hillary's victory speeches reveals this pseudo-telling trend:

--Bess Kalb