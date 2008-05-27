Defining Solomon Down

The hacktastic Lanny Davis offers a solution for Michigan's delegates:
In Michigan, Clinton received 55 percent of the vote. According to Thegreenpapers.com, she thus should receive 73 pledged delegates based on that percentage.
What about the 50 remaining uncommitted delegates, and 7 collectively cast for Sen. Chris Dodd and Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich, who were also on the ballot?The Rules Committee has several options. The fairest would be to allocate those 57 pledged delegates, to Clinton and Obama by the same ratio of their standing to one another in the average of the most recent Michigan statewide polls prior to the Jan. 15 primary. Or perhaps one Solomonic compromise, more generous to Obama than to Clinton, would be to divide the remaining delegates approximately 50-50 between the two of them, 28-27 (giving Clinton the extra delegate since she led in all the latest statewide polls prior to Jan. 15).
Some of those 50 delegates might have been for Clinton as a second choice to candidates other than Obama, so it would be totally unfair to award all 50 delegates to Obama....
So, give Clinton every one of the delegates she would have won if the Michigan primary had counted, plus give her a majority of the delegates selected by voters who didn't vote for her, including those so unenthusiastic about her candidacy that they picked "uncommitted" rather than vote for the single top-tier candidate on the ballot. Of course! It suddenly all makes such sense.
--Christopher Orr