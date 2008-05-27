Ad Nauseam*

Another week, another peculiar John McCain ad. We've already been presented with science-fiction scenarios, comical typos, and ads that appear only vaguely connected to the candidate they're supposed to be selling. In this latest installment, "Accountable," the ad closes with McCain shaking hands with a woman who appears to be wearing a Barack Obama t-shirt. A subliminal pitch of his bipartisan bona fides? Or another clumsy visual gaffe? You be the judge.

(via Ben Smith at Politico)

*Thanks to commenter erosebud for correcting my sloppy Latin.