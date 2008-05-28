Mccain On Nukes





It would be excellent if nuclear proliferation were discussed one-tenth as much in the months to come as was, say, Hillary's sniper fire claim, but I won't hold my breath. That said, here's the core problem with McCain's commendable interest in renewing our partnership with Russia to dismantle more nukes:

But Mr. McCain’s talk of nuclear cooperation with Russia raised questions about how receptive Moscow might be to Mr. McCain if he were elected, when another of the senator’s proposals — excluding Russia from the Group of Eight industrialized countries — seems sure to test relations.

This internal tension brings me back to that important Times story about the struggle between the neocons and the realists to control McCain's foreign policy. Looks like it's still raging away.

--Michael Crowley