Rachael Ray's Real Threat

Foodies hate Rachael Ray because they think she's a bad cook. Wingnuts hate her because they think she's a jihadi. Amazingly (not to mention disappointingly), Ray--or at least her employer--is bending over backwards to disabuse them of that ludicrous notion.

P.S. If Ray is really a jihadi, what does it say about John McCain that his wife is stealing her recipes? Sure, Obama wants to talk to Ahmadinejad, but you don't see him trying to pass off Ahmadinejad's rosemary chicken recipe as his own.



--Jason Zengerle