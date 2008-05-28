Help Hillary Design A Farewell T

Speaking of campaign Ts, I received this email from Chelsea Clinton yesterday:

Dear Friend,



We need your help to make a critical decision -- our next official campaign t-shirt.



We recently launched a contest to design a campaign t-shirt, and I couldn't believe the incredible response. We got thousands of great entries. They were creative, inspirational, funny, and beautiful. It was amazing to see the devotion to my mom's campaign come through in each t-shirt. Thank you to everyone who submitted a design!



It wasn't easy to narrow it down, but we've chosen five we think are particularly great, and now we need your help in making our final decision. Please vote for your favorite design -- the winning shirt will go on sale in our online campaign store.



Please click here to see the finalists and vote for your favorite.



Thanks again for everything you're doing to help my mom!



Go Hillary!



Not to be a nattering naybob, but isn't it a little late in the game to be rolling out a new anything--other than maybe a graceful exit strategy?

Along those lines, my husband has suggested a shirt reading simply, "You win some..." But that seems too que sera, sera for Team Clinton. I'm thinking they need to go with something more like a red-and-black graphic of a gun-toting Terminator with "I'll be back!" emblazoned underneath and "Hillary '12" across the back. Other nominees?

--Michelle Cottle