Great Moments In Campaign History

First Read:

Clinton stood before the four former presidents [on Mount Rushmore] and listened in as a park ranger explained some of the history. At one point, she was asked if she could one day picture herself up there. She smirked and shook her head as she contemplated whether to offer a quick soundbite.

"I …" she started to say, before throwing her hands up.

"You think Bill Clinton should be up there?" another reporter asked.