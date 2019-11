I'm for mimicking Prime Minister's question time, but this is a British innovation too far:

Gordon Brown's latest comms offensive involves cold-calling members of the public who have written him letters, according to sources close to Downing Street.

The initiative is said to be the brainchild of Downing Street chief of strategy Stephen Carter and is intended to 'humanise' the Prime Minister as his popularity continues to wane.

--Michael Crowley