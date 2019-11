That's a reminder of what the 2004 vote looked like.

As for '08, Greg Sargent outlines some scenarios for an Obama victory despite potential losses Florida and Ohio. Virginia and Colorado are key, as are Iowa, New Mexico, Missouri, and Nevada.

One state that I can easily see flipping from blue to red: New Hampshire, which seems to love John McCain. A Rasmussen poll there last week had Obama up five, but it's worth keeping an eye on.