Energizer Bill

Say what you will about Bill Clinton, he's not half-assing the home stretch. His latest schedule:

President Clinton will return to South Dakota on Friday, May 30, attending “Solutions for America” events in Spearfish, Mitchell, and Vermillion.



President Clinton will continue campaigning for Hillary on Saturday, May 31 in Elk Point, Canton, Dell Rapids, Flandreau, and Madison. Chelsea Clinton will join him in Dell Rapids.



President Bill Clinton will return to Montana this Sunday, June 1, attending campaign events in Stevensville, Anaconda, Great Falls, and Helena.



On Monday, June 2, President Clinton will attend campaign events in Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton, Webster, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls.



Additional details TBA.

That's eighteen events in four days. And he's not even the candidate.

--Michael Crowley